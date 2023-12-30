Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,522 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $24,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.0% during the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 76,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE:WPC opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.88. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.