Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

NYSE:ANET opened at $235.44 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $240.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.41.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $183,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total value of $183,781.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

