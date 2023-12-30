Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $19.31 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,756 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $19,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

