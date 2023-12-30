Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $21.50 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,927 shares of company stock valued at $51,965,473 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $255.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $261.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4,255.33, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

