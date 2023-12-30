Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.39 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 20.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after acquiring an additional 363,134 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 83.8% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after buying an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 99.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,221,145 shares of company stock worth $167,718,876. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.14 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $83.60 and a one year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

