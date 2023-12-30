Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $22.75 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $22,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.68.

FTNT stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

