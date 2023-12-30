Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,366 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $18,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,212.96 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,085.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,169.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

