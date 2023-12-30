Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,376 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,293,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,076,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,196 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.7 %

KHC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.