Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $20,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total value of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $883,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Up 1.3 %

HSY opened at $186.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.