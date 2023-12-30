Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $22,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $555.05 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $568.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

