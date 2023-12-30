Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,269 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE HCA opened at $270.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.89. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.62.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

