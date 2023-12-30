Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 20,411 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $22,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $127.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.39%.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

