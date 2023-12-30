Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,522 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $20,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 159,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 22,849 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,272,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,244 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $153.10 and a twelve month high of $238.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

