Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 37,940 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,940 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $22,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after buying an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

