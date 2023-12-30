Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,018 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,660 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 39.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,089 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 46.3% in the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $58,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 630,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,967 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $95,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,162.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,207,019. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.81 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $143.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.