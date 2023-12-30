Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 60,763 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,763 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 38.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,236,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

