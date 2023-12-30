Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after acquiring an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after purchasing an additional 240,664 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,850,000 after purchasing an additional 434,057 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.43.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

View Our Latest Report on VLO

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.