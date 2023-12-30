Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $16.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after acquiring an additional 853,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 242.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 671,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Asure Software in the third quarter worth about $3,713,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Asure Software by 131.5% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 520,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 295,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $9.52 on Monday. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $29.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

