Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) Short Interest Up 252.1% in December

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a growth of 252.1% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.5 days.

Atlantic American Trading Up 11.4 %

Atlantic American stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.39. Atlantic American has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Atlantic American accounts for approximately 0.9% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned 0.58% of Atlantic American worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading

