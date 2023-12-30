ATOR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.35 Million (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. ATOR Protocol has a total market cap of $30.36 million and $1.35 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001725 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATOR Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Token Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official website is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official message board for ATOR Protocol is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

Buying and Selling ATOR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,561,359.718 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.74351236 USD and is down -9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,191,154.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATOR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATOR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

