Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CIBC began coverage on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
