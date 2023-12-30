Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS APPTF opened at C$8.09 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.50 and a one year high of C$8.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.71.

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

