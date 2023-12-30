Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $202.16 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $203.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

