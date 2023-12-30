Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFG opened at $78.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

