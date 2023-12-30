Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,617 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,283 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,177,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 121,055 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 635.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 608,482 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 100,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $636,257.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 3.7 %

IE opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.07. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

