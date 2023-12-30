Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 400 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.