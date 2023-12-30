Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 866 Shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Free Report) by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHYL opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 0 to 5 years remaining to maturity. SHYL was launched on Jan 10, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.