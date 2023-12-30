Avior Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $521,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.50. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

