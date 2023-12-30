Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $20.43 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.40.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

