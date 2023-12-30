Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 169.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Garmin by 188.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 108.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,573,000 after buying an additional 970,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after buying an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $128.58 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.34 and a 1 year high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

