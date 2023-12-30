Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $273.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.63 and a twelve month high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

