Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $75,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 196.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $313.09 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.00 and a 12-month high of $329.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

