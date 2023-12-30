Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

GPC opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average of $147.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

