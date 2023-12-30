Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.