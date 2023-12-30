Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 871.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 642.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Performance

ONEY opened at $100.59 on Friday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $102.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

