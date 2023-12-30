Avior Wealth Management LLC Makes New $91,000 Investment in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,484.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,280. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.