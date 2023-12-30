Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 352,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.5% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 91,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 45,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.41.

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

