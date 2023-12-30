Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NIO by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NIO by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

NIO stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.00. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.