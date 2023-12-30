Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NIO by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NIO by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NIO Stock Performance
NIO stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.00. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NIO
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.