Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes $47,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 98,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 847,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,045,000 after buying an additional 179,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 89,009 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 563,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,364,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJP opened at $22.73 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

