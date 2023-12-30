Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes $74,000 Position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNGD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.1 %

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

