Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 481.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,326 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $1,427,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 46,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period.

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

