Avior Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIN opened at $14.53 on Friday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $633.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $46.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,006.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

