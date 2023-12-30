Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

