Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 51,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 49,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 90.0% during the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $99.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

