Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Sells $1,694,252.25 in Stock

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKTGet Free Report) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 753,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,252.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,949,110 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 29th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 19th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 144,484 shares of Bakkt stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $290,412.84.
  • On Wednesday, December 6th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $38,464.15.
  • On Monday, December 4th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $383,919.90.

Shares of NYSE:BKKT opened at $2.23 on Friday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.48.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bakkt in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

