Ballast Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.23. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

