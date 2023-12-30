Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 431 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $70.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

