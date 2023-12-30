Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $36.96 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $37.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

