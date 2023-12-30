Ballentine Partners LLC Has $742,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

