Ballentine Partners LLC Has $776,000 Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $37.06 on Friday. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

