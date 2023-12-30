Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 269 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $231.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.99.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.46.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

